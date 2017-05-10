Grace wants to license even the tiniest businesses

Says county needs to keep tabs on all enterprises

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Smithfield Supervisor Dick Grice wants to charge all businesses making less than $4,000 a year a $5 business license fee in order to keep track of what’s going on in Isle of Wight County.

Doesn’t the county want to know what businesses are operating on a regular basis, asked Grice during a Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors work session on Thursday.