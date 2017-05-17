Solar our next crop?

IW, Surry have all the necessary elements

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Dominion Virginia Power’s recent announcement that it plans to beef up its use of solar power comes at a time when solar farms are beginning to operate, or be approved, in Isle of Wight and Surry counties.

Isle of Wight has one farm near Longview, and other landowners have also been approached. In Surry, there is a farm on Chippokes Farm Road and another planned for a tract fronting Route 10 and Hollybush Road.