Surry weighs historic district implications

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

SURRY — Surry County officials have concerns about a bid by the town of Surry to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.

The Surry Board of Supervisors on Monday decided to refer the issue to its attorney to check on the legality of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources including an area outside the town limits within the proposed historic district.

Surry District Supervisor John Seward said the county is concerned about an area, called Davis town, being included in the district, although it lies outside town limits.