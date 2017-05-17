Marshall to trade badge for brewery

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Isle of Wight County Sheriff Mark Marshall is brewing up a plan for retirement.

Marshall, along with several family members, purchased a commercial property in Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore, where they plan to open a brewery.

All but Marshall and his immediate family already live on the Eastern Shore. The discussion about a brewery, of which there are none on the Eastern Shore, began fermenting last summer, he said.