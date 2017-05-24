Check is in the mail, finally

IW staff delays funds to Windsor VFD

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The Windsor Volunteer Fire Department did not receive funding for two quarters — allegedly due to not filing volunteer activity reports.

The check arrived Monday after a discussion Thursday by the Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors.

Newport District Supervisor William McCarty, who had initially requested the reports, wanted to know why Windsor hadn’t received its money.