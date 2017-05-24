Check is in the mail, finally

IW staff delays funds to Windsor VFD
By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
The Windsor Volunteer Fire Department did not receive funding for two quarters — allegedly due to not filing volunteer activity reports.
The check arrived Monday after a discussion Thursday by the Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors.
Newport District Supervisor William McCarty, who had initially requested the reports, wanted to know why Windsor hadn’t received its money.
The reports were designed to highlight the contributions of the county’s volunteer firefighters and medics and were not to be tied to funding, McCarty said at Thursday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.