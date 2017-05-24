Former special education director sues School Board

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

A former director of special education for Isle of Wight County schools filed a lawsuit against Superintended Dr. Jim Thornton and the School Board, alleging unfair treatment by administrators that pressured her to retire.

One allegation in the lawsuit states that Thornton boasted in a meeting of firing an African-American woman in his previous superintendent position, as she had shown resistance to moving to project-based learning in the schools.

Tammie Rollins-Hines, the plaintiff, is black, and claims to have expressed concerns about project-based learning for some students with special needs prior to the meeting.