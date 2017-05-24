Town advertises tax increases

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

The town of Smithfield is proposing increasing its vehicle license tax and adding a curbside trash collection fee to pay off nearly $300,000 in debt service for major projects undertaken last year.

The town has proposed that the vehicle license tax rise from $20 to $27 per vehicle, and that the new trash pickup fee be in the amount of $10 per month, according to a legal notice submitted to The Smithfield Times by the town. The projects for which the debt service payments are due include restoration work at Windsor Castle and the Joseph Luter Jr. sports complex.

The town will hold a public hearing for its proposed budget June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at The Smithfield Center.