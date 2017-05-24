Forte on stage Friday

Smithfield’s own jazz band, Forte, kicks off the Memorial Day weekend with a concert Friday, May 26, 8 p.m. as part of the Smithfield Summer Concert Series.

The band performs on the Gazebo stage at 228 Main St. in downtown Smithfield.

Enjoy Brian Pinner on the sax, along with Pete Jaymes (piano), Jeffrey Bradby (guitar), Daniel Quackenbush (bass), Darryl Rawlings (percussion), Michael Warren (congas) and Shevonne Newby (vocals). Up next is Bobby Blackhat on June 2.