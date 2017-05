New pay scale gives teachers salary boosts

Raises of 2 to 7.2 percent will come in two phases

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Salary bumps are on the horizon for teachers in Isle of Wight County Schools.

With a newly adopted teacher pay scale, all instructors within the division will receive between a 2 percent and 7.2 percent raise, set to go into full effect next year.

Half of the raise will begin this year for instructors, according to Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton, with the full amount scheduled to be implemented in February.