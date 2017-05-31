Town finds way to avoid tax hike

By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
The Smithfield Town Council may have found a way around any tax increases this year.
For a few weeks, debt service payments for town projects undertaken last year loomed, and the town needed to find additional revenue to pay off a roughly $300,000 deficit. The town advertised its worst-case scenario for the fiscal 2018 budget, a tax increase for vehicle licenses, from $20 to $27, and adding a $10 trash collection fee.
However, Town Treasurer Ellen Minga informed the Council on the afternoon of May 23 that factoring in previously unaccounted for reimbursements for several town projects, the deficit shrunk to roughly $83,000.