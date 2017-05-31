Transcript details Morris abuse hearing

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

SUFFOLK—A belt, a wooden spoon, a red spatula and a hose nozzle — four objects scrutinized and exhibited during a December preliminary hearing for Del. Rick Morris (R-64th), who is currently facing four charges of child cruelty and domestic abuse for allegedly beating his stepson.

A transcript of the hearing recently made available to newspapers reveals testimony about a bruising punishment of the child last September after he failed to perform his chores, which included feeding and watering animals on the family’s farm, and then lied about it.