Transcript details Morris abuse hearing

By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
SUFFOLK—A belt, a wooden spoon, a red spatula and a hose nozzle — four objects scrutinized and exhibited during a December preliminary hearing for Del. Rick Morris (R-64th), who is currently facing four charges of child cruelty and domestic abuse for allegedly beating his stepson.
A transcript of the hearing recently made available to newspapers reveals testimony about a bruising punishment of the child last September after he failed to perform his chores, which included feeding and watering animals on the family’s farm, and then lied about it.
Morris allegedly swatted the boy’s hands with a wooden spoon, grazing his knuckles, and then used a belt, allegedly causing welting on his arm, according to the transcript.