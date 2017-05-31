Town still wants to build boat ramp

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

The town of Smithfield is asking for a two-year extension and nearly $400,000 in additional funding from the state for a public boat ramp project that’s taken on some water.

The town was originally awarded a grant of $252,815 from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to construct the boat ramp at Clontz Park, and had anticipated that the grant would cover the total costs of the project, according to Town Manager Peter Stephenson.