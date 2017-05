Blues featured Friday

If you like the blues, check out the Bobby Blackhat band Friday night, June 2 in downtown Smithfield as part of the Summer Concert Series. The Smithfield High School jazz group will perform prior to the concert on Main Street in downtown Smithfield from 7-8 p.m. The Bobby Blackhat concert begins at 8 p.m. on the Gazebo stage. The concert is free. Bring a blanket or chair for added comfort. Next up is the kids’ favorite, Pirate Night.