Isle of Wight dual enrollment growing

To cut costs, more teachers are needed

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

When it comes to providing more dual enrollment courses in high schools, having credentialed teachers is key.

Isle of Wight County Schools administrators announced plans earlier this year to partner with Paul D. Camp Community College to develop a program that allows high school students taking dual enrollment courses to graduate with an associate’s degree, along with their high school diploma, at no extra cost.

In order to qualify to teach a certified dual enrollment course, where credits earned can transfer to colleges, the division’s instructors must have a master’s degree in the subject they are teaching, as well as a minimum of 18 hours of graduate experience in that particular field, according to Paul D. Camp Dual Enrollment Coordinator Jeanette Pellegrin.