IWA's Vaughan: count the pebbles you collect in life

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Graduating his final class at Isle of Wight Academy after 47 years as headmaster, Benjamin Vaughan treated them to “one more story.”

It was of a young man walking down a beach by himself, who stumbles upon a mysterious old man. The old man tells him to pick up pebbles and put them in his pocket, predicting that the next day, when he looks at them, the young man will be happy, then sad.