Parties will select candidates Tuesday

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Isle of Wight and Surry county voters can select which Republican or Democratic candidate they want to represent their party for state offices in the November General Election by participating in the June 13 party primaries.

Locally, the most hotly contested race is that for the Republican and Democratic nominations for the 64th District seat in the House of Delegates.

Republican voters can choose between Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors Chairman and farmer, Rex Alphin or Suffolk business owner, Emily Brewer.