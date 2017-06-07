The bridges of Windsor Castle

Decking on walks requires regular town maintenance

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

A fall by a Smithfield resident during a routine walk through Windsor Castle Park prompted questions about the maintenance of bridges there.

Kathy Goodridge was walking along the footbridge between the park and Smithfield Station when she tripped on a “pronounced irregularity” of one of boards on the bridge, according to her husband, Dave.

Kathy suffered a compound fracture to her left elbow that required surgery, said Dave.