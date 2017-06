Pirate night Friday

Pirates are coming to Smithfield Friday, June 9 with lots of activities for kids.

The Summer Concert Series is hosting Hysterically Correct Productions, whose performers come dressed in Pirate gear and provide a fun, energetic and interactive performance. The evening begins at 7 p.m. at the Gazebo stage on Main Street in downtown Smithfield. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket for added comfort. Next up is blue grass band, Thunder Creek.