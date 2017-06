Bluegrass, country Friday

Bluegrass lovers have a place to hang out Friday night as Thunder Creek takes the stage.

Thunder Creek, David Joyner’s bluegrass and country band is back together after more than a decade to perform June 16, 8 p.m. on the Gazebo Stage in downtown Smithfield. Bring a blanket or chair for added comfort.

Next up is Ocean Breeze with oldies and beach music on June 23, 7:30 p.m. to kick off Olden Days.