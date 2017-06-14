Cook suggests rescinding town's MOU for ball fields

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

With still no final word on a MOU sent to Isle of Wight County by the town of Smithfield in April, Smithfield Town Council member Dr. Milton Cook wants to rescind it, and let county officials get back to them whenever they get ready.

The Memorandum of Understanding concerns financial contributions the county promised to put toward the Joseph Luter Jr. sports complex in the total amount of $250,000, to be paid out in installments of $50,000 annually over five years.

The document, drafted by the town, limits the county to using the fields only to when they are not already being used by the Smithfield Recreation Association (SRA), a nonprofit poised to manage the maintenance of a majority of the fields, which has pledged $300,000 to the project, which has also not yet been paid.