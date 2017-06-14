School Board phases in Thornton's raise

By Ryan Kushner
Isle of Wight County schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton asked for a $18,000 raise, and after a month of negotiation, the Isle of Wight County School Board voted 3-1 to give it to him — but spread out over four years.
The first year Thornton’s salary will go up 6.9 percent, from $145,350 to $155,524.
His salary will then increase by 2 percent the remaining three years of his contract.
In addition to the salary increase, Thornton had asked for $5,000 in deferred earnings, at the beginning of May. The board agreed to $6,500 in an annuity.