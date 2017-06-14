Richardson: 460 back on table

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

WINDSOR — Efforts to improve Route 460 may not be completely shelved.

Windsor Mayor Rita Richardson, in an intergovernmental meeting June 6 with members of the Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors, said that VDOT was again looking at making some improvements to Route 460 between Suffolk and Windsor.

VDOT plans to host a meeting about Route 460 in July to gather public input, said VDOT spokesperson Paula Miller.

Richardson said she had met with VDOT officials where a discussion was held about what Suffolk and Windsor would want when it comes to improving Route 460.