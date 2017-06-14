Guilty of burning a church

Aronist ordered to pay damages
By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
SURRY—In the early 1950s, Prince George County resident George Wooden’s father helped build the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Surry County.
In the late 1980s, George took over as the owner and pastor of the predominantly black church.
This past October, it was burned to the ground.
Eric Blevins of Waverly plead guilty in Surry County Circuit Court Wednesday to pouring gasoline around the building, setting it aflame and watching it reduced to ash and rubble before driving away. It was Halloween night.