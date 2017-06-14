Brewer, Colaw win party nominations

Women lead the ticket for 64th District seat

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Suffolk business owner Emily Brewer and Suffolk attorney Rebecca Colaw won their parties nominations for the 64th district seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Republican candidate Brewer easily won the district with nearly 61 percent of the vote over farmer and Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rex Alphin.

Brewer defeated Alphin in his home county, polling 1,910 votes to 1,537 for Alphin — a nearly 10 percent margin in favor of Brewer.

Out of Isle of Wight County’s 14 geographic precincts, Brewer took eight — all located in the northern end of the county — Smithfield, Cypress Creek, Bartlett, Carrollton, Rushmere, Pons, Courthouse and Longview.

