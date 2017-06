Oldies featured Friday

Smithfield’s Olden Days festival kicks off Friday, June 23 with oldies and beach music band Ocean Breeze out of Virginia Beach.

This week’s concert starts a bit earlier, at 7 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m. on the Gazebo stage in downtown Smithfield. Tourism officials set the earlier time so that concert will conclude before the annual Olden Days Ghost Walk.

The concert is free, but bring a chair or blanket for added comfort. Next up is the York River Band.