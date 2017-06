Isle of Wight will attempt to trim debt service

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Isle of Wight County is headed to the bond market in an attempt to save about $3 million on its debt service burden.

Isle of Wight is ranked seventh in per capita debt among counties in Virginia, according to the fiscal 2016 Comparative Report of Local Government.

Isle of Wight has an outstanding debt load of $219.9 million — or $6,035 for every man, woman and child living here.