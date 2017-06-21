What in the world happened to Rex Alphin?

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Ever since Isle of Wight was included in the 64th House District in 1991, its delegate — at least when initially elected — came from the county*.

Not so this year.

Suffolk business owner Emily Brewer beat Isle of Wight County farmer Rex Alphin for the Republican nomination and Suffolk attorney Rebecca Colaw defeated Carrollton resident John Wandling and Suffolk educator Jerry Cantrell for the Democratic nomination. Either Brewer or Colaw will win the seat in November.

While Wandling was relatively unknown prior to the primary race, Alphin and his family are a recognized name in the county. Alphin currently serves on the Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors, and prior to that, on the Planning Commission.