Smithfield to run its own baseball tournaments

Smithfield Recreation Association to have schedule preference for events

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

The town of Smithfield is gearing up to host and manage its own baseball tournaments at the new Joseph W. Luter Jr. sports complex, a $4 million ball park slated to be completed later this year.

The sporting events will be managed by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, according to Smithfield Vice Mayor Andrew Gregory, and will run depending on the availability of the fields. Smithfield Recreation Association (SRA), a nonprofit on deck to manage the maintenance of the park, will have first dibs on using the ball fields.

As for exactly how many tournaments the town plans to run in a year, Gregory said “everything’s on the table at this point.”

Parks and Recreation Director Amy Musick said in an email that the town is working with SRA, Isle of Wight County, and Isle of Wight County schools on determining a schedule and the number of tournaments for each organization.