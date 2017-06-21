Play ball — but not yet

VDOT saying turn lane is needed for safety at the ball fields

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

The town of Smithfield had initially expected to be able to open the Joseph Luter Jr. sports complex this year without a turn lane installed at its entrance.

However, the Virginia Department of Transportation has informed the town that it may need to build the turn lane first, which could push the grand opening of the facility back another year, according to Smithfield Mayor Carter Williams.

VDOT said that not having a completed turn lane at its entrance may create a safety issue for drivers, according to Williams.

That was a few months ago, so things may have changed, but Williams said he hasn’t heard otherwise if they have.

“With VDOT, things just don’t work so fast,” said Williams.