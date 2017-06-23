Smithfield Olden Days

Smithfield's Olden Days kicks off tonight with oldies favorites by Ocean Breeze from 7 - 9 p.m. on the Gazebo stage on Main Street in downtown Smithfield. Prior to Ocean Breeze, Anthony Snape will perform at 6 p.m. at 115 Main St. The evening culminates with a Ghost Walk, starting at the 1750 Courthouse on Main Street at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Kids are invited to enter the Kids, Bikes and Pet Parade on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Line up at the corner of Underwood and Main streets to parade downtown. Prizes awarded at The Smithfield Times Gazebo. The day also includes food, crafts, antique cares and music with Karl Wearne and the Lazar Brothers on the Gazebo stage at 11 a.m., followed by Tootie at 1:30 p.m. The crowd favorite, the Pagan River Raft Race. Watch the race from Smithfield Station or the Cypress Creek bridge beginning at 2:30 p.m.