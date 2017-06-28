York River Band Friday

The York River Band will will tip its hat to everything from circuses to Ray Charles Friday.

The 20-piece community band will present Friday’s edition of the Summer Concert Series at The Smithfield Times Gazebo beginning at 8 p.m.

Included in this year’s repertoire will be a salute to an all-but-vanished American tradition, the circus. The band has selected three circus marches to highlight the concert. In addition, it will perform a Ray Charles Medley, a selection of big band favorites and patriotic music.

York River last performed here in 2015. It rained that evening, but the band huddled onstage and as the shower lessened, played to concert stalwarts huddled under umbrellas. This week’s forecast is for clear skies on Friday.

The July 7 concert will feature Higher Ground, a popular Peninsula jazz band.

The Summer Concert Series is jointly sponsored by The Smithfield Times and the Isle of Wight Arts League.