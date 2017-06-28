Embezzlement sentence

Travel agent to reimburse parents

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

A Lorton-based travel agent was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but time served suspended on one count of embezzlement involving a botched European trip with Smithfield High School students and their families in 2015.

On the remaining nine counts of embezzlement, Acheampong was sentenced for five years in prison with five years suspended and a five-year supervised probation.

The sentence was issued June 21 in Isle of Wight County Circuit Court.