Meter reading tradition ends at Community Electric Cooperative

By Jennifer Saunders

Smithfield Times Intern

The switch to automated meter reading b Community Electric Cooperative is welcomed by some customers, but viewed with apprehension by others.

The cooperative recently announced that customers would no longer have to read their own meters beginning this month.

The decades-old rural tradition is coming to an end as technology continues to evolve. For years, Community Electric Cooperative members were tasked with going outside to record the kilowatt hour tally showing on their meter and record it on their bills, which would then be mailed to the co-op. Each month’s bill was based on the reading sent in the previous month.