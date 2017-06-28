The Smithfield Times

Coming soon: A Dollar General Store near you

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Wherever you live in Isle of Wight County, you are within about a 10-minute drive away from a Dollar General.

That proximity is not a coincidence.

It’s part of an expansion strategy the company has been implementing in rural areas, according to Dollar General’s Senior Director Corporate of Communications Dan MacDonald.

A similar strategy may be coming to Surry County as well.

The chain store currently has two locations in the town of Smithfield and one in the town of Windsor, as well as Rushmere and Carrollton.

