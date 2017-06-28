Coming soon: A Dollar General Store near you

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Wherever you live in Isle of Wight County, you are within about a 10-minute drive away from a Dollar General.

That proximity is not a coincidence.

It’s part of an expansion strategy the company has been implementing in rural areas, according to Dollar General’s Senior Director Corporate of Communications Dan MacDonald.

A similar strategy may be coming to Surry County as well.