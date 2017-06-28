Landowners queried by solar investors

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Some Surry landowners are receiving letters from solar companies looking to buy or lease land for solar farms.

Walter Pittman, who owns acreage at White Marsh, recently received a letter from an attorney representing, sPower, or Sustainable Power Group, which is located in Salt Lake City.

His grandson also got a letter, Pittman said.

The May 25 letter stated that the company has been in contact with many landowners in Surry, and is currently in a purchasing arrangement on more than a dozen parcels.

The letter indicated that Pittman’s land is suitable for a solar farm, given that it is reasonably close to a power substation off Mill Swamp Road in Isle of Wight County.