Jazz band on stage Friday

An 18-piece jazz band will rock Times Square Friday evening.

Higher Ground, a Peninsula band based at and supported by Liberty Baptist Church, will make a return visit to the Summer Concert Series. The performance begins at 8 p.m.

The band, led by Greg Varner with vocal stylings by Kim Summerlin, is made up of both retired musicians and current professionals who also play with various groups throughout Hampton Roads.

The band plays both classic swing tunes and the latest big band arrangements. Included in its repertoire are “Sweet George Brown,” “Feeling Good” and “Take the ‘A’ Train.”

The Summer Concert Series provides concerts free to the public each Friday evening from Memorial Day until Labor Day. The performances are sponsored by The Smithfield Times and the Isle of Wight Arts League and are made possible with private donations.