Smithfield VA Events sublease proposed

Non-profit would pay town $27,000 a year for facilities

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

In a recently proposed 15-year sublease, Smithfield VA Events would pay $27,000 annually in rent for buildings at Windsor Castle, which the organization would then use as its office and storage space.

The town of Smithfield would still maintain ownership of the proposed buildings, two of which are not yet constructed.