Bike trail sent out for bids

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The first two segments of the Nike Park Bike Trail — also known as the Park-to-Park Trail — are out for bid, with a review of submissions scheduled for July 20, according to Isle of Wight County Project Manager Jamie Oliver.

Once a bid is accepted, construction would begin within 60 days, Oliver said.

The first two segments run along Battery Park and Nike Park roads, from South Church Street to Nike Park, and include a bridge across Jones Creek.