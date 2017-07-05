Fishing of food is a tradition here

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

It’s a hot, but still breezy Monday afternoon and the fish in the Cypress Creek are biting.

Marlow Diggs reeled in two in a span of just 10 minutes after setting up his rods at the wooden pier in Windsor Castle Park.

Both catches were croakers, small and silver, with almost googly eyes. They sang the frog-like sound that prompted their name as they swung gently from Diggs’ red fishing rod.

Diggs, like many fishermen and women who take to the piers around the Pagan River and its offshoots, fishes for food, and came to the park armed with a blue cooler.