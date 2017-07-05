Stop!

Little-known Virginia law prohibits a right turn on red arrows

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Who knew that turning right when the arrow is red is a traffic violation in Virginia? Apparently, a lot of motorists don’t know, maybe even a majority.

Motorists using the new Benn’s Church intersection are having to learn about the “no right on a red arrow” regulation because several of the alternating green and red turn arrows are used there.

