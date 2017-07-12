Person, Puckett concert Friday

Kim Person and Lana Puckett, two of the region’s best known country music performers, will be on the Gazebo Stage Friday beginning at 8 p.m.

The talented duet performs contemporary folk and country as well as classics originally performed by Patsy Cline and other country greats.

They also include a generous mix of their original material.

Person and Puckett are longtime supporters of the Summer Concert Series. They were scheduled to perform last summer, but the performance was quite literally washed away by one of the biggest thunderstorms of the summer.

The Summer Concert Series is sponsored by The Smithfield Times and Isle of Wight Arts League. Performances are free to the public.