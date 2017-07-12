Smithfield officer decided not to report gunshot

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

It was a Smithfield police officer who decided not to report the gunshot at the July 1 Smithfield Farmers Market, according to Sgt. Chris Meier.

The officer, who was off-duty at the time, told superiors that he assumed that a market patron had called it in and that a unit was on the way, Meier said.