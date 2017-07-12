Smithfield officer decided not to report gunshot

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
It was a Smithfield police officer who decided not to report the gunshot at the July 1 Smithfield Farmers Market, according to Sgt. Chris Meier.
The officer, who was off-duty at the time, told superiors that he assumed that a market patron had called it in and that a unit was on the way, Meier said.
The officer, who confessed his involvement after an email inquiry to officers by the department, following one by The Smithfield Times, told superiors his role was to make sure no one was injured, Meier said.