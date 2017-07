VDOT: Turn lane necessary to reduce traffic conflicts

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Despite the town of Smithfield’s ownership of the Joseph W. Luter Jr. sports complex, the Virginia Department of Transportation still holds the legal authority to keep it closed pending road improvements.

State code section 33.2-241 and Virginia Administrative Code 24VAC30-73-20 allow VDOT to “regulate entrances and manage access to highways,” in the interest of “safety and mobility.”