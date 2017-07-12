Howell named Smithfield Police Chief

By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
Smithfield Police Department Deputy Chief Alonzo Howell has been appointed to take over as the next police chief for the department, following the retirement of Chief Steve Bowman.
Town Manager Peter Stephenson announced the appointment in a letter to the Town Council dated July 7, and requested they confirm the appointment at their Tuesday, July 11 meeting.
Howell has served in the Smithfield Police Department in roles increasing in responsibility for more than 24 years, according to the letter. He first signed on in November 1992. He will be the town’s first African American chief of police, according to Stephenson.