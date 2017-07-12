Bears are liking Surry

Black bear population is growing

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

SURRY—More black bears are hanging around Surry County.

The county’s bear population has increased by 6 percent in the past year, according to Emergency Services Coordinator Ray Phelps, and the number of resident sightings has jumped accordingly.

One was reportedly spotted in the town of Surry this past week, moseying around the 7Eleven, according to Phelps.

“That’s pretty close in a populated area,” said Phelps. “You wouldn’t expect to see that, but you know it’s possible.”

Phelps said the best thing residents can do is make sure they are disposing of their garbage correctly and not leaving any scraps of food out.