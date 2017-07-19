Swing band on stage Friday

The Williamsburg Classic Swing Orchestra will bring the sounds of yesterday to the Gazebo Stage Friday.

The orchestra is one of the area’s longest running Big Bands. They specialize in the dance band music of the 1940s and ’50s, including works by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman.

They are heard regularly at many summer festivals as well as in concerts at the Kimball Theater and First Night of Williamsburg. Many of the band’s members originally met as performers at Busch Gardens. Smithfield resident Dru Stowe, who plays bass trombone and fronts the band, is one of the charter members of the group who have been together over 30 years.

Friday’s concert is being underwritten by G.F. Walls Insurance Agency. The Summer Concert Series is sponsored by The Smithfield Times and Isle of Wight Arts League. All concerts are free to the public.