Windsor Town Center advisors developing a game plan

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

WINDSOR — Turning the Windsor Town Center into a rentable facility is just one idea to raise money for its operation, according to the new Advisory Board Chairperson, Brenda Stephenson.

Stephenson gave an enthusiastic report about the Windsor Town Center Advisory Board’s first meeting recently to the Windsor Town Council.

“The ideas just kept coming,” she told the Town Council, and added that the 10-member Board has seemed to gel well together.

Isle of Wight County Parks and Recreation Director David Smith is also eager to get his staff involved in running programs at the facility that was once the gymnasium for the former Windsor Middle School.