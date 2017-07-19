Owners ask again to raze Pierceville

By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
The owner of a landmark structure that predates the town of Smithfield has filed another application to have it torn down.
Mary Delk Crocker, 86, was born and raised at 502 Grace St., commonly known as Pierceville, which has been under violation of the town’s historical preservation ordinance for nearly a decade.
Crocker’s latest application seeks again to demolish the dilapidated structures “as a matter of right.”
However, her application, received by the town June 26, may be incomplete, according to a staff report from Smithfield Planning and Zoning Administrator William Saunders, who was scheduled to discuss the application at a meeting of the Board of Historic and Architectural Review Tuesday, July 18.