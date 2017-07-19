Drug problem growing

Task force work shows in state report spike

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The number of reported drug-related offenses have skyrocketed in Isle of Wight County, as well as the towns of Smithfield and Windsor.

At the same time, the overall number of reported criminal incidents have fallen in Isle of Wight and Smithfield, but have gone up in Windsor.

Reported drug offenses have tripled in Isle of Wight, doubled in Smithfield and jumped 900 percent in Windsor from 2011 to 2016, according to the Virginia State Police annual “Crime in Virginia” report.