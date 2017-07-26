Navy's Four Star Edition

The Navy takes the Gazebo Stage at 8 p.m. Friday for the Summer Concert Series.

Fleet Forces Band’s Four Star Edition, a high-energy six-piece combo, performs both contemporary and classic rock and roll.

The group’s members are among the Navy’s most talented an versatile musicians.

Four Star Edition is no stranger to the Summer Concert Series. The group has supported it for six out of the past 11 years, though several of those performances were cancelled at the last minute due to thunderstorms.

The concert series is sponsored by The Smithfield Times and the Isle of Wight Arts League. Performances are underwritten by private donations and are free to the public.